Cong expels digital media convenor Sarin who questioned party choice for Palakkad bypoll

Thiruvananthapuram/Palakkad, Oct 10 (PTI) Congress digital media convenor Dr P Sarin, who raised a banner of protest against the party leadership over its candidate decision for the Palakkad assembly bypoll, was expelled from the primary membership of the party on Thursday.

The KPCC made this decision simultaneously as Sarin announced a press conference in Palakkad, declaring his intention to work with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) moving forward.

As Sarin was holding the press conference, making damaging allegations against Congress leaders, including opposition leader V D Satheeshan, Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil, and Palakkad by-election candidate Rahul Mamkootathil, the KPCC issued a press release announcing the decision of state party chief K Sudhakaran to expel Sarin from the party.

The KPCC stated that the action was taken due to Sarin's serious anti-party activities and indiscipline.

Reports indicate that the CPI(M) is likely to consider him as a Left candidate from Palakkad. The district leadership of the CPI(M) said that a decision regarding the party's candidate for the seat will be determined by the party.

During his press conference, Sarin said, "I will be working for the Left in this election, though it is not as a candidate." Sarin accused Satheeshan of having a "soft approach" towards the BJP.

He lashed out against the opposition leader, accusing him of hijacking the party along with 'two others' and of shifting Shafi Parambil from Palakkad to Vadakara Lok Sabha seat to necessitate a by-election in Palakkad to benefit the BJP.

"The party is in the hands of a caucus. They do not give space to the party workers to express their opinions. Satheeshan has an 'I am the party' attitude," Sarin said.

He also praised the CPI(M) for having a systematic party structure that prioritizes the party over individuals.

Discontent had been growing within the Congress party since the selection of Youth Congress state president Mamkootathil as the candidate for the upcoming Palakkad Assembly bypoll.

After the AICC announced the candidature of Mamkootathil, Sarin on Wednesday had openly expressed his dissatisfaction with how the decision was made.

The election for the seat became necessary after party leader Shafi Parambil vacated it following his election to the Lok Sabha from the Vatakara seat.

Seeking a reconsideration of the Congress's candidate selection for the constituency, Sarin had told media that if the party does not correct those who are trying to control it by catering to the interests of a few individuals, Palakkad could turn into another Haryana. PTI KPK TGB ROH