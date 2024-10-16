Cong faces internal rift over Mamkootathil's candidature for Palakkad bypoll

Palakkad (Kerala), Oct 16 (PTI) Discontent is growing within the Congress party over the selection of Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil as the candidate for the upcoming Palakkad Assembly bypoll.

A day after the AICC announced the candidature of Mamkootathil for the Palakkad seat, KPCC Digital Media convenor P Sarin on Wednesday openly expressed his dissatisfaction with how the decision was made.

The election for the seat became necessary after party leader Shafi Parambil vacated it following his election to the Lok Sabha from the Vatakara seat.

Seeking a reconsideration of the Congress's candidate selection for the constituency, Sarin told reporters here that if the party does not correct those who are trying to control it by catering to the interests of a few individuals, Palakkad could turn into another Haryana.

He expressed his displeasure indirectly over Parambil's role in bringing Mamkootathil to the Palakkad assembly seat.

Sarin said that he had written a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, explaining the benefits of selecting him as the candidate.

"Winning in Palakkad is essential; otherwise, the loss won't be of Rahul Mamkootathil but of Rahul Gandhi. If, even after a review, the party still believes Mamkootathil is the best candidate, half the battle is already won," Sarin said.

Mamkootathil refused to respond to the allegations raised by Sarin, stating only that Sarin was "a close friend until yesterday and will remain so today and tomorrow as well." The Congress announced the cadidatures of Mamkootathil from Palakkad and former MP Ramya Haridas from Chelakkara assembly constituency on Tuesday evening for the upcoming bypolls.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be making her electoral debut from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, with the party fielding her for the November 13 bypoll. PTI TGB TGB KH