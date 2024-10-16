Cong faces internal rift over Rahul Mamkootathil's candidature for Palakkad bypoll

Palakkad (Kerala), Oct 16 (PTI) Discontent is growing within the Congress party over the selection of Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil as the candidate for the upcoming Palakkad Assembly bypoll.

A day after the AICC announced the candidature of Mamkootathil for the Palakkad seat, KPCC Digital Media convenor P Sarin on Wednesday openly expressed his dissatisfaction with how the decision was made.

The election for the seat became necessary after party leader Shafi Parambil vacated it following his election to the Lok Sabha from the Vatakara seat.

Seeking a reconsideration of the Congress's candidate selection for the constituency, Sarin told reporters here that if the party does not correct those who are trying to control it by catering to the interests of a few individuals, Palakkad could turn into another Haryana.

He expressed his displeasure indirectly over Parambil's role in bringing Mamkootathil to the Palakkad assembly seat.

Sarin said that he had written a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, explaining the benefits of selecting him as the candidate.

"Winning in Palakkad is essential; otherwise, the loss won't be of Rahul Mamkootathil but of Rahul Gandhi. If, even after a review, the party still believes Mamkootathil is the best candidate, half the battle is already won," Sarin said.

Mamkootathil refused to respond to the allegations raised by Sarin, stating only that Sarin was "a close friend until yesterday and will remain so today and tomorrow as well." The Congress announced the cadidatures of Mamkootathil from Palakkad and former MP Ramya Haridas from Chelakkara assembly constituency on Tuesday evening for the upcoming bypolls.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be making her electoral debut from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, with the party fielding her for the November 13 bypoll.

Reacting to Sarin's allegations, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan said Mamkootathil's candidature was announced following the due process.

He said both KPCC President K Sudhakaran and he himself take full responsibility for the decision.

"If there are any mistakes, we fully accept responsibility. We completed all necessary procedures before submitting the candidate list to the AICC. All three candidates are the best choices. One of the candidates is the State President of the Youth Congress, and another is the All India General Secretary of the Youth Congress," Satheesan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

He said the Congress and UDF have made unprecedented preparations for winning elections in Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and Chelakkara, and Palakkad Assembly constituencies.

"Priyanka Gandhi will win in Wayanad with an even larger majority than what Rahul Gandhi received in 2019. In Palakkad, Rahul Mamkootathil will win with a greater majority than Shafi Parambil. We will reclaim Chelakkara," Satheesan said.

The Congress leader said one person (Sarin) expressing his opinion will not affect UDF's chances of victory.

"We are confident of winning with a good majority. Everyone will be at the forefront of the election campaign," the LoP said. PTI TGB TGB ROH