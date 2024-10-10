Cong failed to engage beyond Jats in Haryana, made political miscalculation: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Prominent Muslim organisation Jamaat-e-Islami Hind on Thursday criticised the Congress over its Haryana poll debacle, saying the party failed to engage with marginalized sections and paid a heavy price for the "political miscalculation" by focusing on Jats.

Noting that the results of the Haryana Assembly elections were "unexpected" and contrary to the predictions of exit polls, the Muslim organisation said it reveals that the predictions and strategies of the opposition were out of sync with the expectations of people.

"The opposition parties failed to design a proper campaign or adopt an inclusive approach. Cooperation and consultation with civil society, which had been successfully practised in earlier assembly elections, was missing," Jamaat-e-Islami Hind said in a statement.

The entire exercise of voter mobilization turned into a consolidation of Jats versus non-Jats, it claimed.

The Congress focused on the Jat community as it failed to engage with marginalized sections and paid a heavy price for this "political miscalculation", it said.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind also expressed satisfaction over the peaceful completion of election process in Jammu and Kashmir elections.

"The participation of the people was encouraging, and we now expect the new government to be inclusive, people-oriented, and focused on economic development with active cooperation from the central government. As the entire electoral exercise was completed peacefully, it marks a step toward normalization in the region," it said.

Therefore, the statehood of J&K should be immediately restored, as promised to its people, it added.

"The election results in Jammu & Kashmir indicate that the people have rejected divisive politics and supported inclusive, secular forces," the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind said.

An important aspect of the results is that they highlight a difference in political preferences between the Jammu and Kashmir regions, it said.

"However, despite these differences, the new government must ensure equal focus on growth and development for both regions. Just because the National Conference and Congress have won more seats in the Valley, it doesn’t mean that Jammu should be overlooked," the Muslim body said.

The BJP on Tuesday clinched a stunning hat-trick win in Haryana overcoming anti-incumbency and dashing Congress' hopes of a comeback, while the National Conference-Congress combine pulled off a spectacular victory in maiden elections in J&K after abrogation of Article 370.

The BJP's decisive victory in the Haryana Assembly elections for which Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini gave credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi came as a big boost for the saffron party ahead of the crucial polls in Maharashtra, where along with its two allies it is bracing for a tough battle, and also in Jharkhand and Delhi.