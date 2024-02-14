Cong fields Abhishek Singhvi for RS polls from Himachal

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday nominated noted lawyer Abhishek Singhvi for Rajya Sabha polls from Himachal Pradesh, while also officially declaring former party chief Sonia Gandhi's candidature from Rajasthan.

According to a statement, the party has also renominated its Bihar unit chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh from the state.

"Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of the following persons as Congress candidates to contest the biennial elections to the Council of States from the states," said the statement which also carried the names.

The party has fielded its leader Chandrakant Handore from Maharashtra.

Sonia Gandhi is already in Jaipur for filing her nomination papers from Rajasthan.

The biennial elections to fill 56 seats of Rajya Sabha will be held on February 27. The last date for filing of nominations is February 15. PTI SKC TIR TIR