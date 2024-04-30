Cong fields Bhushan Patil from Mumbai North LS seat; he will take on BJP's Piyush Goyal

Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday fielded Bhushan Patil from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, where he will take on Union minister Piyush Goyal of the BJP.

Patil is a former treasurer of the Mumbai Congress and a local resident, a party functionary said.

In New Delhi, the Congress announced four more candidates, including Patil, for seats going to polls in the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha elections.

This time the Congress is contesting on only two of the 6 parliamentary seats in the metropolis, the other being Mumbai North West, where it has fielded the party's city unit president Varsha Gaikwad.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), an ally of the Congress, is contesting on the remaining four seats.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and the NCP (SP) are part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra.

Voting for seats in Mumbai and its adjoining districts will take place on May 20 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. PTI PR RSY