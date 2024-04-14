Cong fields former SP leader Ujjwal Raman Singh from Allahabad LS seat

Lucknow, Apr 14 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday announced Ujjwal Raman Singh as its candidate from the Allahabad Lok Sabha seat.

Advertisment

A former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA, Ujjwal Raman Singh joined the Congress recently. He is the son of senior SP leader Reoti Raman Singh.

Voting in the Allahabad parliamentary constituency will be held in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 25.

The Congress and the SP are partners in the opposition INDIA bloc and have a seat-sharing agreement in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls.

While the Congress is contesting on 17 seats, the SP is contesting on 62 and one seat has been given to the Trinamool Congress. PTI ABN ABN IJT IJT