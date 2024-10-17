Cong fields Vasantrao Chavan's son for Nanded parliamentary seat bypoll

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday named Ravindra Chavan, the son of the late Vasantrao Chavan, as its candidate for the Nanded parliamentary seat bypoll.

The Congress also announced the candidature of Jingjang M Marak for the bypoll to Gambegre (ST) assembly seat in Meghalaya.

Congress MP Vasant Chavan, who represented Nanded, passed away in August.

Bypolls to the Nanded Lok Sabha seat and the Kedarnath assembly constituency will be held on November 20 along with Maharashtra Assembly polls and the second phase of the Jharkhand elections.

The Election Commission announced bypolls to the Wayanad and Nanded Lok Sabha seats as well as 48 assembly constituencies on Tuesday.

The results for the bypolls will be announced on November 23. PTI ASK DIV DIV