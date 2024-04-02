Congress candidates list: Y S Sharmila fielded from Kadapa, Tariq Anwar from Katihar

New Delhi: The Congress Tuesday declared a list of 17 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding Mohammad Jawed and Tariq Anwar from Bihar's Kishanganj and Katihar respectively and its Andhra Pradesh unit chief Y S Sharmila from Kadapa.

The party also fielded Union minister M M Pallam Raju from Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada.

The Congress released its list of candidates for eight seats of Odisha, five seats of Andhra Pradesh, three of Bihar and one of West Bengal.

In Bihar, besides Anwar and Jawed, the party fielded MLA Ajeet Sharma from Bhagalpur.

With this, the total number of candidates declared by the party so far is 228.

However, the suspense over the high-profile seats of Amethi and Raebareli continues.