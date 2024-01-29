Cong files police complaint against Suvendu Adhikari for 'deragatory' remarks against Rahul Gandhi

Kolkata, Jan 29 (PTI) The West Bengal Congress unit on Monday lodged a police complaint against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for his alleged "distasteful and derogatory remarks" aimed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In a video clip that recently went viral, Adhikari, while discussing the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which entered Bihar from West Bengal on Monday morning, allegedly made disparaging remarks about Rahul Gandhi.

However, PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video clip.

"We have filed a police complaint against Suvendu Adhikari for making distasteful and derogatory remarks against our leader Rahul Gandhi. This behaviour is unacceptable and defamatory. We have urged the police to take immediate action," state Congress leader Suvankar Sarkar told PTI.

The Congress also demanded an unconditional apology from Adhikari.

The police complaint was lodged at Siliguri police station in North Bengal.

When approached for his comment, Adhikari declined to comment.

Several TMC leaders shared the video clip and denounced Adhikari's remarks, asserting that the practice of using abusive language against political adversaries must cease.

"We strongly condemn Suvendu Adhikari's remarks against Rahul Gandhi. This reflects the BJP's culture and mentality. Regardless of one's political stance, this is not an acceptable method or language for disagreement. Bengal Congress leaders, who are busy opposing the TMC, should take note of the BJP leader's comments," remarked TMC leader Kunal Ghosh.

The Bengal BJP unit, however, opted not to comment on the issue. PTI PNT RG