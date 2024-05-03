Cong finds itself incompetent in Modi govt's politics of report card and performance: Nadda

Ahmedabad, May 3 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) chief J P Nadda said here on Friday that the Congress has come to a standstill and is seen running the same old agenda as it finds itself incompetent in the Modi government's politics of report card, accountability and performance.

Addressing a key voters' meet organised by the BJP here, he said the political culture and the working style of the country underwent a positive change under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"Before PM Modi came to power, the common narrative among ordinary people was that nothing is going to change and that everything will continue as it was earlier. From a political viewpoint, whatever existed then was politics of appeasement, division and caste," the Rajya Sabha member said.

"Ten years ago, divide and rule, and politics of appeasement and vote bank were the order of the day. PM Modi challenged all this, and politics of development and inclusive development began in the country along with the politics of report card, politics of accountability and politics of performance," he said.

PM Modi gave confidence to the country and everybody believes that India has changed for the better, he said, adding that the country is on the path of becoming a developed nation.

"The Congress party has come to a standstill. It lacks an agenda and is running with the same old agenda. This is because it finds itself incompetent in this (new) politics. It cannot stand up and say, because it has nothing to say," Nadda said.

When Chandrayaan-3 landed on the lunar south pole and Modi visited the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after that, the Congress said the space agency was set up during its rule.

"That is fine, but what did you (Congress) do?,,,That is the difference. We have seen performance, accountability, and responsibility. We have seen all this and we are witnessing pro-active, pro-responsive and pro-people politics under Modi's leadership," he added.

According to the BJP president, India is today a member or an invited member in all global forums.

"This is the changing picture before the world. You must have seen how world leaders hold discussions with PM Modi and his leadership is contributing to the world," he said. PTI KA PD NP