Cong flags concern over women's safety in BJP states, seeks fast-track courts to deal with cases

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday slammed the BJP over recent incidents of crimes against women in states ruled by the saffron party, and demanded proper compensation and security for the victims' families as well as fast-track courts to deal with such cases.

Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba attacked the BJP over the death of a 15-year-old girl from Odisha, who was allegedly set on fire by three unidentified miscreants in Puri district.

The girl succumbed to her burn injury while undergoing treatment in AIIMS Delhi.

"You failed to catch the criminals and get them punished. The daughter died and today the police says that no one was involved in this," she said at a press conference here.

Lamba also pointed out that during the Assembly session in Madhya Pradesh, Congress MLA Arif Masood asked how many SC-ST women were raped in the state from 2022 to 2024, and the answer was 7,418.

"A girl from Odisha died. Earlier, a girl studying in Fakir Mohan College alleged sexual harassment but did not get justice. She set herself on fire. That girl died in Bhubaneswar and now a 15-year-old girl has died in AIIMS Delhi," Lamba said.

In the name of religion in Chhattisgarh, "police arrested our sisters associated with Christian missionaries", she said.

"Today, we are once again ashamed. In Ahmedabad, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a shameful poster has been put up by the traffic police, which states that daughters in Gujarat should not go out of their homes. If they go out and go to a party at night, they can be raped," the Congress leader said, as she showed a photograph of the poster.

"Now I come to the case of Karnataka. Prajwal Revanna from Hassan has been convicted of rape. You know that Prajwal Revanna is a mass rapist... Prime Minister Narendra Modi had campaigned for him and sought votes.

"But today I feel proud to tell you that Rahul Gandhi ji took this issue seriously, and told the Congress government in Karnataka not to come under any pressure because Prajwal Ravanna has the support of two prime ministers... one former and the current. Revanna has now been sentenced to life imprisonment," Lamba said.

Women's safety remains a serious issue in the country and that is why Mahila Congress will continue its 'Nyay March', she said.

"Police are trying to crush the demand for justice but we are not going to stop. Mahila Congress has decided to ensure justice for the victims and punishment for the culprits.

"Our demands are -- victims' families must be given security and proper compensation, and cases related to women's safety should be tried in fast-track courts and justice be given to the victims," Lamba said. PTI ASK ARI ARI