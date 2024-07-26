Cong forms committees for Mumbai, Maharashtra for seat sharing talks with MVA allies

Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) The All India Congress Committee has formed panels for Mumbai and Maharashtra to hold negotiations with its Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) for the upcoming assembly polls, which are likely to be held in October.

The state level committee includes state unit chief Nana Patole, Congress Legislature party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat, Leader of Opposition in the assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan as well as senior leaders Nitin Raut, Naseem Khan and Satej Patil, a statement from the party said on Friday.

The Mumbai unit will be represented by city unit chief and Lok Sabha MP Varsha Gaikwad, former city unit chief Bhai Jagtap and MLA Aslam Shaikh, it added.

The MVA won 31 of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The state lone Independent MP, Vishal Patil from Sangli, is an associate member of the Congress. PTI MR BNM