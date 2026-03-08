Cong forms committees for upcoming Bagalkote, Davangere South Assembly bypolls

Bengaluru, Mar 8 (PTI) In view of the upcoming by-election to the Bagalkote and Davangere South Assembly constituencies, KPCC President D K Shivakumar has constituted steering committees for both constituencies to select candidates and formulate necessary electoral strategies for the victory of party candidates.

A communication from Shivakumar's office, dated March 6 and released to the media on Sunday, stated that the committees were constituted as per the instructions of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Bypolls for the Bagalkote and Davanagere South Assembly constituencies are necessitated following the deaths of sitting Congress MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa, respectively.

KPCC Working President Vasantha Kumar has been appointed as the convenor for the fifteen-member committee for the Bagalkote constituency. The committee includes the district in-charge Minister R B Thimmapur and Ministers M B Patil, Shivananda Patil, Shivaraj Tangadagi, Sharanbasappa Darshanapur, Raheem Khan, and Byrathi Suresh.

Party Working President Manjunath Bhandary convenes the sixteen-member committee for Davangere South. The committee includes the District in-charge Minister S S Mallikarjun and Ministers K H Muniyappa, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, Eshwar Khandre, Krishna Bhyre Gowda, Sharan Prakash Patil, Priyank Kharge, Laxmi Hebbalkar, Santosh Lad, and Madhu Bangarappa.

In Bagalkote, Congress's Meti defeated BJP's Veeranna Charantimath by a margin of 5,878 votes in the 2023 Assembly polls. In Davangere South, Congress's Shivashankarappa defeated BJP's B G Ajay Kumar by a margin of 27,888 votes. PTI KSU ADB