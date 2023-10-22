Advertisment
Cong forms four-member coordination panel for Rajasthan polls

NewsDrum Desk
22 Oct 2023

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) The Congress Sunday constituted a four-member coordination committee for the Rajasthan assembly polls and appointed senior leader Mohan Prakash as its chairman.

"The Congress President has approved the proposal for the constitution of a Coordination Committee for the ensuing Assembly Elections in Rajasthan - 2023, with immediate effect," the party said in a statement.

While Mohan Prakash will be the chairman of the committee, Laxman Singh Rawat and Rajya Sabha MP Neeraj Dangi will be convenors and Ramsingh Kaswan co-convenor of the key panel.

Meanwhile, in an order, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said, "The Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of Mangat Ram Singhal as Treasurer of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect." PTI SKC TIR TIR

