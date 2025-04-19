Cong forms panel to probe corruption allegations within party in run up to Assam Panchayat polls

Guwahati, Apr 19 (PTI) The Congress has constituted an inquiry committee to investigate allegations of corruption, internal sabotage and misconduct within the party during the ongoing Panchayat election process in Assam.

Senior party leader and former Union minister Paban Singh Ghatowar will head the three-member panel, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah said in an order.

It said that "allegations pertaining to corruption, internal sabotage and misconduct" are being viewed with "utmost gravity" by the party.

"Upholding our commitment to transparency, accountability and internal discipline, the party has resolved to ensure that those found guilty face exemplary consequences," the order added.

The panel was formed in accordance with the directive of AICC general secretary in-charge of the state Jitendra Singh, with ex-MP RP Sarmah and APCC vice-president Bobbeeta Sharma as members.

The mandate of the committee includes investigating all complaints received by the party relating to the Panchayat elections such as irregularities in ticket distribution, allegations of cash-for-ticket deals, deliberate walkovers extended to opposition candidates, unexplained withdrawal of nominations and any other acts of anti-party conduct.

The panel will also ascertain and establish culpability, if any, of the accused party members, and can summon any party member, whether accused or otherwise, for deposition.

Attendance before the committee shall take precedence over all campaign-related duties, the order said.

The committee will submit a comprehensive report to the AICC general secretary in-charge of Assam and the APCC chief on or before May 7, the order added.

Borah had said on Friday that he has received 17 specific complaints from five districts regarding alleged corruption in Panchayat election ticket distribution matters.

Panchayat elections are scheduled to be held in two phases in the state on May 2 and May 7 in 27 of the 34 districts.

Polls will not be held in seven districts which fall under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and hold autonomous council polls.

Counting will take place on May 11.