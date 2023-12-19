Congress forms committee on forging alliances for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday formed a five-member committee to hold discussions on forging alliances with other parties for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, with senior party leader Mukul Wasnik as its convener.

Other members of the National Alliance Committee are former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. Former union minister Salman Khurshid and senior leader Mohan Prakash are also members.

"In the run-up to the general election 2024, the Congress president has constituted a National Alliance Committee with immediate effect," the party said in a statement.

Sources said the panel will look into all aspects of forming alliances with other parties.