Cong free to take credit for GST reforms if they feel people are happy: BJP

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday said the latest GST reforms have provided much relief to the people with a reduction in prices of commodities, and took potshots at the Congress over its criticism, saying the opposition party keeps raising demands because it knows only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can fulfil them if they are in public interest.

On the Congress accusing the prime minister of taking credit for the GST rate cuts for the decision taken by the GST Council comprising states, BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra said the opposition party is free to credit for it by putting up banners and hoardings "thanking" PM Modi if they feel people are happy with the reforms.

There is an “atmosphere of festivity” across the country with the GST rate cuts coming into force as prices of various items, including cars, bikes, electronics goods and medicines, have significantly come down, he said.

“People are happy,” he told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, citing media reports and the "feedback" that the NDA leaders, including ministers, received from the people and shopkeepers during their visits to various markets on Monday.

On the Congress terming the latest GST reforms as “limited, inadequate and too late” and asking the government to address various other issues, Patra alleged that the party had levied “17 types of taxes for 75 years” when it was in power and did nothing to “streamline” the system to provide relief to the people during its rule.

“It could not bring 'one nation, one tax' (regime). The GST could become a reality only after the BJP came to the helm,” he said.

“The Congress also demands from us. It demanded strict action after Pahalgam (terror attack)... They know that only this government will take strict action… They can keep demanding. We do not have any objection. Modi ji will fulfil all their demands that are in people’s interest,” Patra added.

Asked about the Congress accusing Prime Minister Modi of taking “sole ownership" of the latest GST reforms, Patra responded, “They also want to take credit (for GST reforms)? They can take it. We did not stop Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh or the Congress from taking credit.” “We have released hoardings, banners and their design. They can also put up their boardings-banners, saying, ‘Thank you Modi ji’, and claim credit… It’s not a fight for claiming credit. People are happy. If they also feel that people are happy, they should join them by putting up their own banners and hoardings,” he said. PTI PK RT RT