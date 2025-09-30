Cong fully prepared to raise public issues, play role of positive, combative opposition: Hooda

Chandigarh, Sep 30 (PTI) A day after being appointed by his party as CLP leader in the state, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said the Congress is fully prepared to raise public issues and play the role of a positive and combative opposition.

He expressed his gratitude to the Congress high command, especially national president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi, and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Hooda said he will strive to live up to the trust the party has placed in him by re-electing him as the leader of the Legislature Party in the state.

According to a statement, Hooda said the Congress is fully prepared to raise public issues and play the role of a positive and combative opposition.

Meanwhile, Hooda also heartily congratulated the new state president, Rao Narender Singh, whom the party had on Monday appointed as the new president of its Haryana unit.

He expressed hope that Rao Narender will work to strengthen and move the party forward.

Hooda also praised the tenure of outgoing Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan.

He said that under Udai Bhan's leadership, the party's support base increased and he performed his duties very well.

Taking on the BJP, the ex-CM said despite being in power for 11 years, the ruling party has neither achievements to count nor work to show.

"Before 2014, Haryana was number one in per capita income, per capita investment and growth, but has now fallen behind on every development metric," Hooda claimed. PTI SUN NB NB