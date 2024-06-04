Cong gains, BJP loses vote share in Haryana as ruling party's seats come down by 5

Chandigarh, Jun 4 (PTI) The Congress gained a chunk of vote share after wresting five seats from ruling BJP, whose share was down as compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Parties like the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), BSP and INLD were decimated.

While the Congress won five seats, the BJP also secured victory in the remaining five seats in the state.

Having clean swept all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana in 2019 polls, the BJP had secured a vote share of 58.2 per cent, which has now come down to 46.11 per cent, as per the latest data available from the Election Commission.

The Congress gained in vote share, which was up from 28.42 per cent in 2019 Lok Sabha polls to 43.7 per cent. As against ten seats in 2019, the Congress contested on nine seats this time.

Congress' INDIA bloc partner AAP, which contested the Kurukshetra seat, lost the seat to the BJP. AAP managed to get a vote share of 3.49 per cent.

In 2019, AAP had contested on three seats, but lost all, with a vote share of just 0.4 per cent.

This time the BSP, which contested nine seats in the state, secured a vote share of 1.27 per cent, the INLD got 1.74 per cent on seven seats it fought, while the JJP got 0.87 per cent votes in ten seats it contested.

The JJP had secured a vote share of 4.9 per cent in 2019 from seven seats it had contested.

Of the nearly 65 per cent of the eligible more than two crore voters in Haryana who exercised their franchise in the May 25 polls, 0.33 per cent opted for NOTA option. PTI SUN VSD MNK MNK