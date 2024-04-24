Cong gave religion-based quota through backdoor in Karnataka, wants to do it everywhere: Modi

Sagar (MP), Apr 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused Congress of reducing the quota for the OBCs in Karnataka by putting Muslims castes in the same category, and claimed that it plans to replicate this across the country.

Speaking at an election rally in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, he dubbed the opposition party as the "biggest enemy of the OBCs".

In the past, it had provided reservation based on religion which India's Constitution does not allow, Modi said.

"Once again, Congress has given reservation on the basis of religion in Karnataka through backdoor by putting all Muslim castes along with the OBCs. By doing so, it has snatched a big chunk of reservation from the OBC community. Congress indulged in this dangerous game which will destroy your (future) generations. It is the biggest enemy of the OBCs," he said.

In 2004, Congress provided reservation on the basis of religion, stabbing Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, architect of the Constitution, in the back, he said.

"Our Constitution clearly says that no one will be given reservation on the basis of religion. Babasaheb Ambedkar himself was against reservation on the basis of religion. But Congress made a dangerous resolution of (providing) reservation on the basis of religion years ago. It is adopting various tactics to fulfill the resolution," he said.

In Karnataka, the party provided such a quota by resorting to an illegal trick, Modi said.

"All castes of Muslims have been added to the OBC quota. By doing this, the huge rights given to OBCs were snatched away and given (to others) on the basis of religion," the prime minister said, claiming that Congress wanted to implement the same model in the entire country.

"The biggest enemy of the OBC community is Congress, which has snatched away their rights. Congress has murdered social justice, violated the spirit of the Constitution and insulted Babasaheb," he added.

The PM also slammed Congress for its `plans' to impose inheritance tax on the wealth saved by one's ancestors.

Madhya Pradesh was known as a `Bimaru' (ailing/backward) state under the Congress rule and development began only when the BJP came to power, Modi said. PTI MAS ADU KRK