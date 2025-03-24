Cong gave reservation to Muslims by snatching OBC quota in Karnataka: J'khand BJP chief

Ranchi, Mar 24 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP president and Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, Babulal Marandi, on Monday alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka has given reservations to the Muslim community in public contracts by snatching the OBC quota as part of its "appeasement politics".

The decision is contrary to the spirit of social justice, he alleged.

"The Congress government in Karnataka has become so blind in the politics of appeasement that it has given 4 per cent reservation to the Muslim community in government contracts by snatching the reservation of OBC community," Marandi posted on X.

He alleged the decision under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, who "roams the entire country with the 'red book' of the Constitution and sheds crocodile tears" for the OBC community, is not only the height of minority appeasement but also a blatant attack on the constitutional rights of the OBC, SC and ST communities.

Karnataka Assembly on Friday passed a Bill to provide 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in public contracts.

Marandi further wrote, "Is this the Congress's so-called "social justice" -- where the rights of the majority deprived sections are snatched away to play the politics of appeasement?"