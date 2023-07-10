Cong Gen Secy Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in T'gana; ex-minister Jupally Krishna Rao to join party

Hyderabad, July 10 (PTI) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will attend a public meeting in Telangana on July 20 during which former minister Jupally Krishna Rao and other leaders are set to join the party.

The meeting will be held at Kollapur near Mahabubnagar, about 160 km from Hyderabad, said Mallu Ravi, former MP and senior vice president of the Congress in the state.

Along with Jupally Krishna Rao, sitting BRS MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy would also join the party, he told PTI here.

The decision of Jupally Krishna Rao and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy to join the Congress comes as a shot in the arm for the party in Telangana.

Accordingly, Srinivas Reddy had joined Congress earlier this month at a public meeting held in Khammam town which was attended by party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Buoyed by its victory in neighbouring Karnataka, Congress is hoping to assume power in Telangana defeating ruling BRS and the BJP in the Legislative Assembly polls scheduled to be held in a few months from now. PTI SJR SJR ANE