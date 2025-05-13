Cong getting votes from minority community due to their fear about BJP, claims Assam CM

Guwahati, May 13 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that the Congress has been getting votes from the minority community, especially from the Muslims, as these electors have a fear psychosis that the BJP will attack them and destroy their religious places, if the saffron party wins elections.

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma alleged that Assam's Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Pradyut Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain have got minority votes only due to the fear among these people about the BJP.

"They (Congress MPs) did not get votes for their popularity, but due to fear (among the minority community). There is fear in their mind that they will be attacked and their mosques will be burnt if the BJP wins. So, they vote for the Congress," the CM claimed.

Gogoi, Bordoloi and Hussain -- all three Lok Sabha MPs from the state -- have won due to "this fear factor among the minorities", he said.

Sarma, however, said that minority voters, especially women, are now gradually voting for the BJP. PTI TR BDC