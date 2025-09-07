Cong gifted Tripura to CPI(M) for power in Delhi, alleges Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury

Agartala, Sep 7 (PTI) Tripura Transport Minister Sushsanta Chowdhury on Sunday claimed that the Congress central leadership gifted the northeastern state to the CPI(M) in order to form a Congress government in Delhi.

Addressing a party rally in West Tripura’s Ranirbazar, the minister asserted that 1993 will never be repeated in the state when the then PV Narsimha Rao government imposed President’s rule to pave the way for the return of the communists.

"A possibility of regime change was created in Tripura ahead of the assembly polls in 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013, but TPCC could not capitalise the opportunity because of non-cooperation from the AICC," Chowdhury said.

He was a prominent leader of NSUI and Youth Congress state president before joining the BJP just before the 2018 assembly elections.

Chowdhury admitted, "We used to make youth dream about Congress's return to power in the state. But just 9 or 10 months before every election, we’d see Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi meeting CPI(M) leaders Sitaram Yechury and Prakash Karat." "The result was inevitable defeat of Congress at the hands of the Communist for the past 25 years. Tripura was literally a gift to the CPI(M) by the AICC. But the situation changed when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for uprooting the communists from Tripura", he said.

Asserting that 1993 will never return to the northeastern state, Chowdhury said the BJP will retain power in the 2028 state polls with at least 35 seats in the 60-member assembly. PTI PS MNB