Cong Gorakhpur city president killed in road accident in UP

Gorakhpur (UP), Jun 25 (PTI) The Congress' Gorakhpur city president Ashutosh Tripathi died when his car was hit by a truck at the Ghazipur toll plaza, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred late on Monday night when Tripathi, 40, was returning from Vindhyachal in Mirzapur with his family members. His wife and daughter were injured in the incident, they said.

Tripathi's daughter sustained a jaw fracture and is currently undergoing treatment at the BHU hospital in Varanasi. His wife sustained critical injuries and is in coma, police said.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai and other senior leaders' condoled Tripathi's death. PTI COR ABN DIV DIV