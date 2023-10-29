Cong governments in 3 states battling crises due to 'flawed thinking', lack funds for salaries: Rajnath

Indore, Oct 29 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday claimed the Congress governments in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka are battling crises due to "soch mein khot" (flawed thinking) and they are not even able to pay salaries to their employees.

Singh was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the main election office of the BJP candidate from the Indore-1 assembly seat and the party's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

"A crisis has arisen in paying salaries to government employees in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka. Such crises cropped up in Congress-ruled states because somewhere there is a flaw in their thinking and there is a question mark on their intentions,” Singh said.

He said the condition of roads and power supply was very poor in Madhya Pradesh 20 years ago when the Congress was at the helm.

"After coming to power, the Bharatiya Janata Party lifted Madhya Pradesh out of the list of BIMARU (laggard) states," Singh added.

He alleged the previous Kamal Nath-led Congress government was reluctant to implement Central schemes in housing, medical, agriculture and other sectors because Nath was afraid that the credit for such public welfare would go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Why the Congress governments could not pass the Women's Reservation Bill even after having a clear majority in Parliament for 50 years, he questioned.

“Prime Minister (Modi) has a 56-inch chest. He provided 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and Assemblies,” he said.

Singh said the BJP considers the public as “Janardan” (God) unlike Congress which gives this status to a family, an apparent reference to the Gandhis.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, he said, "Chandrayaan, Suryayan, and Mangalyaan are being launched and they are landing, but the 'Rahul-Yaan' can neither be launched nor landed." Singh listed various steps like the abrogation of Article 370 and the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act taken by the Modi government in the last nine years.

"There is a deficit of trust among common people towards politics due to the difference between the words and actions of politicians, but the BJP has fulfilled every election promise it has made," the former BJP president said.

He said, "We have been continuously saying since 1984 that if our government is formed, then no power in the world can stop us from constructing a grand temple of Lord Ram at Ayodhya. This temple in Ayodhya is nearing its completion”.

Referring to the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration during the G20 Summit, Singh said India has emerged as a powerful country in the world under PM Modi and even US President Joe Biden acknowledged the growing strength of India.

“But why does the Congress not feel proud about the present India?” he asked.

Singh appealed to BJP leaders not to be disappointed if they fail to get election tickets.

"All workers of BJP should remember that the party does politics not only to form the government but to strengthen the country," he added. PTI HWP ADU NSK