Cong govt carrying out rescue operation on war footing: Kharge on Himachal landslide

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) In the wake of loss of lives due to a massive landslide hitting a private bus in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is personally overseeing the relief and rescue efforts and the party's government in the state is providing all possible assistance to the victims.
At least 15 passengers were killed in the accident on Tuesday evening, officials said.
The accident took place in Bhalughat area in Jhandutta assembly segment around 6:30 pm, they said, adding the bus carrying 25-30 passengers was on its way from Marotan to Ghumarwin.
In a post on X in Hindi, Congress president Kharge said the tragic bus accident in Bilaspur district, which resulted in the death of several people, is deeply saddening and unfortunate.
"The state government is continuing its rescue operation on a war footing. The chief minister is personally overseeing the relief and rescue efforts, and the government is providing all possible assistance to the victims," Kharge said.
"Our deepest condolences go out to the bereaved families. We stand with them," he said.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the news of the deaths and injuries of a large number of passengers due to a landslide in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, is deeply saddening.
"May the departed souls rest in peace. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," she said in a post in Hindi on X.
"In this hour of crisis, the state's Congress government stands with the victims in every way; efforts are being made on a war-footing to provide all possible assistance and relief," she said.
According to officials, several people are believed to be trapped under the debris while three have been rescued.
Intermittent rains have been lashing the area in Himachal since Monday. PTI ASK KVK KVK