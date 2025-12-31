Cong govt creating 'mini Bangladesh' in Karnataka: LoP Ashoka

Bengaluru, Dec 31 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka on Wednesday accused the Congress government of creating 'mini Bangladesh' in the state due to its appeasement politics.

Launching a scathing attack on the government after visiting the eviction site at Kogilu layout in Yelahanka, the BJP leader alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was encouraging large-scale encroachment and illegal settlements.

The Congress government came under severe criticism from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a CPI (M) veteran, for demolishing houses as part of an eviction drive, largely affecting minorities. Apparently alarmed by it, the Congress high command intervened and directed the state government to be compassionate to the minorities.

The state government has announced that it will provide alternative housing arrangements for those genuine residents among them. The BJP flayed the government for taking a "U-turn" on the issue, saying this was "appeasement politics".

Speaking to reporters during his visit to the demolition site, Ashoka said the state was witnessing an alarming trend after the change in government and questioned the identity and origin of those residing on encroached government land.

The BJP leader claimed that Google Maps (satellite pictures) showed no houses in the area a year ago, indicating that the settlements had come up only in the last six months, and questioned how electricity connections were provided so quickly.

"The Congress government led by Siddaramaiah is creating mini Bangladeshs in Karnataka. After fooling Kannadigas for so long, they are now building a mini Bangladesh in the state," Ashoka charged.

He said nearly four lakh people in Karnataka were living without electricity as their houses were deemed unauthorised, while residents of the Kogilu slum had been provided high-end cable electricity connections.

"When taxpayers of this state are living without power, how are these people getting expensive cable connections. Are they relatives of Siddaramaiah," he asked.

Ashoka claimed the residents were said to have come from Penukonda in Andhra Pradesh and questioned contradictory claims about their age and duration of stay.

Calling the land prime property worth nearly Rs 600 crore, Ashoka asked under which law the government proposed to allot it. He also accused the government of neglecting flood victims and the education sector.

"Around 13,000 houses were damaged in floods, and farmers are still without shelter. Roof sheets of 2,400 schools have flown away and classes are being held under trees, but here flats are being allotted within two days," he alleged.

Ashoka further alleged that such settlements would turn into crime hubs and accused the government of favouring 'Bangladeshis' in the name of rehabilitation.

"What are you giving Kannadigas? Are you giving them shells," he asked, adding that the government was "gifting houses to Bangladeshis for the New Year." Ashoka said the government took action on just one tweet by the Kerala CM.

"Now, if Siddaramaiah has shared the stage with the Kerala CM, it means he has accepted that it is a bulldozer government. Siddaramaiah should feel ashamed for participating in the stage program with the Kerala CM," Ashoka said.

Siddaramaiah and Vijayan shared the stage at a Math event in Kerala's Varkala on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy demanded that the matter be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for verification of original records.

He alleged that ministers themselves had shifted people from the site and questioned the government's sudden "U-turn" after developments in neighbouring states.

He pointed out that 38 lakh people were waiting for houses across the state and demanded to know why those evicted elsewhere were not rehabilitated.

Former deputy CM and BJP MLA C N Ashwath Narayan warned that the issue posed a threat to the security of the country, the state and Bengaluru.

He accused the government of attempting to "cover up" by claiming the residents were not Bangladeshis and demanded that illegal immigrants be identified and deported.

He alleged that people had entered through multiple states and accused the government of compromising on security for political power. PTI GMS GMS SA