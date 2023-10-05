Cong govt crying about financial crunch but not putting a check on its spending: Himachal BJP chief

Shimla, Oct 5 (PTI) The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh was crying about a financial crunch but there was no check on government spending, state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal said here on Thursday.

Advertisment

He blamed the Congress which ruled the state for most of the period since its formation for the bad financial situation.

In a statement issued here, Bindal accused the Congress of giving false guarantees to win assembly polls in November 2022 in spite of the fact that its leaders were aware of the financial position of the state.

He said that now the government is taking anti-people decisions like closing healthcare, revenue, education and other institutions, cutting grants to various departments and putting additional tax burden.

Advertisment

The Congress government failed to fulfil the guarantees and as a result various sections of employees are agitated, he added.

Women are waiting for Rs 1,500 per month and the youth for employment, and there is a surge in crime against women and heinous crimes like murder and rape, he alleged.

Alleging that Rs 100 crore funds of civic bodies have been withdrawn hampering development works, Bindal said the appointment of six chief parliamentary secretaries and advisors has put additional financial burden and the government has no check on its own spending. PTI BPL SMN SMN