Cong govt 'disappears' when farmers are affected by rains, floods: BJP leader Ashoka

Bengaluru, Oct 8 (PTI) Highlighting the plight of farmers affected by rains and floods in the Kalyana Karnataka region, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka on Wednesday alleged that the Congress government in the state has "disappeared" instead of addressing the situation.

Questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's silence on the issue, he also targeted the party government, accusing it of spending hundreds of crores on caste surveys, while farmers drown in debt and despair.

"Bhima Basin Farmers Devastated - Congress Government Disappears! Floods and relentless rains have destroyed thousands of acres of crops across Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Bidar, leaving over 3.5 lakh farmers in despair," Ashoka said in a post on 'X'.

"Tenant farmers who invested lakhs on leased land have lost everything - but CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar are nowhere to be seen," he posted.

Claiming that farmers are dying by suicide, the BJP leader said, tenant cultivators aren't even eligible for compensation.

The Congress government has no plan, no relief, no empathy, he alleged, adding that, "This is the true face of the so-called pro-farmer Congress - a party that spends hundreds of crores on caste surveys while farmers drown in debt and despair." "Where is Rahul Gandhi, who lectures the nation about justice and compassion?". When Karnataka's farmers cry for help, the Gandhi family and their "puppets" in Vidhana Soudha "remain silent and shameless," he said.

Kalyana Karnataka is suffering from the Congress' betrayal, he further alleged.

"Every drop of a farmer's sweat has been washed away by this government's apathy, arrogance and corruption," he said in the post with "#AntiFarmerCongress". PTI KSU KH