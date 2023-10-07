Cong govt in Himachal failed to generate employment: BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla, Oct 7 (PTI) BJP leader in Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur Saturday said the Congress government has failed to generate employment for the youths and its guarantee of providing start-up funds worth Rs 10 crore to every constituency in the state remains an illusion.

During the assembly polls, the Congress party had given a guarantee to provide every constituency Rs 10 crore as start-up fund to facilitate the youths starting their own ventures but nothing has been done in this regard, Leader of Opposition in the assembly Thakur said in a statement.

Had start-up funds worth Rs 680 crore been released, the youths would have got self-employment and also provided employment to others, the BJP leader said.

Accusing the Congress of making false promises to come to power, Thakur said now, the people have also started questioning the party about the guarantees. They would give an appropriate reply to the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls, Thakur added.

"If your intentions are good, there is no need to give guarantees. The previous BJP government launched a series of schemes for the welfare of the people," he said. PTI BPL IJT