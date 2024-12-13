Cong govt in Himachal plagued by factionalism, financial mismanagement: BJP

Hamirpur (HP), Dec 13 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh BJP leader Rajender Rana on Friday said the Congress government in the state is surrounded by factionalism, discontent and financial mismanagement, and it has pushed the state towards stagnation.

Speaking to the media here, the former BJP MLA said that the Himachal Congress is experiencing internal factionalism and is bound to collapse any moment.

Rana was among the nine MLAs, including six Congress rebels and three independents, who voted in favour of the BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha polls held in February this year. Later, he along with others joined the BJP and contested the by-elections from Sujanpur assembly seat but was defeated.

He also condemned the two-year celebration of the Congress government held in Bilaspur on Wednesday, calling it a waste of taxpayer's money.

The factionalism within the state Congress came out in the open during the Bilaspur rally, where PCC Chief Pratibha Singh was insulted and not allowed to finish her speech on stage, Rana said.

"This incident indicates an attempt by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to show himself as supreme within the party" he said.

He further said the hesitation of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on the stage and Sukhu forcibly bringing him forward clearly shows the discontent between the two.

Rana also claimed there was a tussle going on within the cabinet as well.

Referring to the state's financial situation, Rana said, "On one hand, the Chief Minister claims that the state’s finances are strong, but on the other hand, liabilities of over Rs 800 crore of the contractors of the Public Works Department are stuck." He also criticised the government for not clearing arrears for government employees and pensioners, accusing the CM of making false promises and hollow claims. PTI COR BPL ARD ARD