Cong govt in HP focused on delivering benefits of welfare schemes to all, says CM Sukhu

Shimla, Dec 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Sunday said the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh was focusing on ensuring that the benefits of its welfare schemes reach every section of society, even in the remotest areas.

At a public meeting in Loharghat in Solan district, he announced the opening of a sub-tehsil in Loharghat, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the locals.

Sukhu said Rs 600 crore would be spent on constructing school buildings in the next three years, while in the health sector, infrastructure at medical colleges and district hospitals would be strengthened.

The present state government was committed to providing quality facilities in all sectors, including education, health and roads, the chief minister said.

"The state government is ensuring that all schools in the state are equipped with all the necessary and basic facilities," he said.

Sukhu added that the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh aims to make the state self-reliant and provide citizens with opportunities to lead a life of dignity and respect. PTI COR NSD NSD