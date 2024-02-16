Karnataka budget: Rs 100 crore allocated for tourism development in 'birthplace' of Hanuman

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said Rs 100 crore would be allocated for the development of tourism in Anjanadri hill, which is considered by many to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

"Anjanadri hill and surrounding areas of Koppal district hold mythological and historical importance. Rs 100 crore will be provided to develop tourism in these areas," Siddaramaiah said, presenting the 2024-25 budget in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

The plan appears to be carrying forward the project mentioned by former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP in the February 2023 budget, in which Anjanadri hill and its surroundings were to be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore, in order to provide basic facilities to tourists. Bommai had said at the time that an invitation to tender had been put out.

Anjanadri Hills is named after Anjaneya, the other name of Hanuman, who was born to Anjana (mother). It is located in Koppal district, close to Anegundi across river Tungabhadra. The place was known as Kishkinda, according to mythology and is visited by believers of lord Hanuman.

The hill is also famous for panoramic views of the sunsets, nearby landscapes and the Tungabhadra River flowing between the mountains and rocks.

Noting that well-equipped residential complexes are being constructed for devotees travelling from Karnataka to pilgrimage destinations such as Tirumala and Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh and Guddapur in Maharashtra, Siddaramaiah added that the government has also undertaken construction work in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh in the current year at a cost of Rs five crore.

Furthermore, he said, a bridge-cum-barrage work will be undertaken by the Public Works Department at a cost of Rs158 crore near Chikkamanchale village in Raichur district to provide connectivity to Mantralaya.

Separate authorities will be set up for the development of Sri Ghati Subramanyaswamy temple in Bengaluru Rural district and Huligemma temple of Koppal district, he added.

In addition, the CM said, a 'vision group' comprising members from society and representatives of departments concerned will be created to provide basic facilities at 34,165 ‘C’ category historical temples that do not earn any income.