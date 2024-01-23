Cong govt in Karnataka believes in Ram Rajya, implementing guarantees: Minister

Mangaluru, Jan 23 (PTI) The Congress government in Karnataka has implemented all the five guarantees it had promised before the elections, proving that the party believes in the concept of Ram Rajya, state Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Addressing a Janata Darshan programme at Sullia, Rao, who is also Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge minister, said the government’s schemes are aimed at empowering people by providing justice for all sections of society.

He said all the guarantees were implemented within a specific time frame and the benefits are reaching the common man, unemployed youth and women, who are the beneficiaries.

Rao said the government is currently spending Rs 38,000 crore for executing the guarantee schemes and it will be increased to Rs 58,000 crore next year.

The memoranda received through the Janata Darshan programmes of ministers will be forwarded to officials who have been asked to process them without delay. The district deputy commissioners will be asked to submit a follow-up report on the action taken on the people’s grievances, the minister said. PTI MVG MVG ROH