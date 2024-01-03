Cong govt in Karnataka conspiring to invoke false cases registered during Ram temple movement: VHP

Bengaluru: The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Wednesday alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka is conspiring to invoke false cases registered during the Ram Janmbhoomi movement.

The VHP charge came in the wake of arrest last week of Srikant Poojari, a Hindu activist who was allegedly involved in a rioting case during the Ram temple agitation in 1992, at Hubballi in north Karnataka.

The opposition BJP held protests in various parts of the State on Wednesday against the arrest.

“Cases that are 30-35 years old, in which many of the framed ones have died, and most of the survivors who are between 70 and 80 years of age, are being implicated", Central Joint General Secretary of VHP, Dr. Surendra Jain said.

“Because those cases were bogus, some governments later revoked them. Today, after invoking them, those 'Karyakartas' who survived are being arrested again. What does the Congress government want to prove by arresting all these 'Karyakartas'? ", he asked.

Jain claimed that more than 10,000 cases were falsely registered at that time. "Does it want to create an atmosphere of terror in the Hindu society of Karnataka by reviving them all? Is this the real face of the Congress Party?".