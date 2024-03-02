Cong govt in Karnataka creating encouraging atmosphere for anti-national activities: BJP

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday alleged the Congress government in Karnataka has created an "encouraging" atmosphere for anti-national activities in the state.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar cited a forensic analysis to assert that "Pakistan zindabad" slogan was indeed raised by Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain's supporters inside the assembly premises and also hit out at the state government over a blast in Bengaluru that left 10 persons injured.

Chandrasekhar said that it should be probed if the two incidents are linked.

He told reporters that Congress leaders, including ministers, as part of coordinated efforts first accused the BJP of lying that slogans in support of Pakistan were raised and have now sought to downplay the blast by linking it to business rivalry without any evidence.

It is an attempt to pressure the police to brush the incident under the carpet, he claimed.

Chandrasekhar said that corruption and appeasement politics have started in full swing since the Congress returned to power in the state.

Some people think they are above law when the Congress is in power, he said and accused the government of creating an atmosphere which is encouraging for those engaging in anti-national activities and other crimes.

BJP spokesperson Pratyush Kanth said the Congress has a history of its leaders making remarks favouring Pakistan and noted that B K Hariprasad had recently said the Congress has no enmity with the neighbouring country. PTI KR AS AS