Congress govt in Karnataka giving advertisements in Telangana to influence assembly polls: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday said the Congress government in Karnataka has been putting out advertisements in the Telangana media with an eye on the assembly polls in the state, as it urged the Election Commission to take action against the party.

A BJP delegation, including Union minister Bhupender Yadav, former minister Prakash Javadekar and party leaders Sudhanshu Trivedi and Om Pathak, submitted a complaint to the EC, saying the Congress has violated the Representation of the People Act and the Model Code of Conduct.

Yadav told reporters that the Karnataka government has for the last two days publishing advertisements in English and vernacular media of Telangana.

Citing poll rules and regulations, he said it is a "corrupt practice" aimed at influencing polls and asserted that such an action is another evidence of the opposition party devaluing democratic institutions and norms.

What the Congress has done is using public money to influence elections in another state, he said, calling for legal action.

Trivedi asked the Congress if the Karnataka government brought out advertisements in all Indian languages and, if not, its action is violative of rules.

"The Congress and the Karnataka government should be held accountable," he said.

Pathak said the EC should take effective actions to send out a clear message.

Assembly polls are due in Telangana on November 30, with the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the Congress and the BJP locked in a keen battle.