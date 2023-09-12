Cong govt in Karnataka has lost popularity in very short period, says BJP veteran Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, Sep 12 (PTI) Alleging that the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka has lost its popularity so soon after coming to power, veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday announced that his party leaders will travel across the state to protest against the "failures" of this administration.

Advertisment

The former chief minister also alleged that despite pressing issues like drought, the government has adopted an anti-people policy instead of addressing them.

"At the meeting of important leaders today, we discussed various issues. In a very short period this government has lost its popularity and has reached a situation where they are facing a rap from the people," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the party office-bearers meeting here, he said, "The state is affected by drought. Despite several burning issues, this government without addressing them, is continuing by adopting anti-people policy." It has been decided that after the Ganapati festival (on September 18), BJP leaders will travel across the state, Yediyurappa, who is also the member of the party's parliamentary board, said. "We will gather thousands of party workers in every district and will work according to our plan of action." "Discussions are still on, all our party leaders and office-bearers have given their suggestions, we will decide on our plan of action in the days to come," he added. PTI KSU RS KSU ANE