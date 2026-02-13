Cong govt in K'taka to distribute title deeds to 1 lakh families, to mark its 1,000 days in office

Bengaluru, Feb 13 (PTI) To mark 1,000 days of the Karnataka Congress government in office, around one lakh families in the state will be given title deeds at a convention in Haveri on February 14.

A mega convention will be held to commemorate the milestone, officials said, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, several state ministers, and Congress party leaders in attendance.

"Today we mark a thousand days, so tomorrow in Haveri we have a Bhoomi (land) guarantee programme. We want to share the celebrations with the people of the state," Shivakumar told reporters on Friday.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the government will dedicate house titles to about one lakh families during the event.

"A lot of habitations in Karnataka are unrecorded and do not exist in any government record. As a result, they do not have the status or benefits of a proper village, even though some have existed for decades or over 100 years. Until now, these families did not have recognition, and their houses lacked title deeds," Gowda told reporters in Hubballi.

He added that the Congress government has provided title deeds to about 2.2 lakh families over the past 1,000 days, including 1.1 lakh last year.

"Tomorrow, on the occasion of our government completing 1,000 days, we are distributing another 1,06,000 title deeds, mostly to families from poorer socio-economic segments, agricultural labourers, and the working class," he said.

"So, our government is extremely happy to provide land or Bhoomi guarantee to about 1,06,000 families. This will give them title to their homes and, by declaring their habitations as villages, confer the basic respect that everyone deserves," Gowda added.

Terming the past thousand days of the Congress government as "dark days", Leader of Opposition R Ashoka questioned its significance. "For what achievement are they holding a convention?" he asked. PTI KSU SSK