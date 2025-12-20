Cong govt in K'taka trying to bring in 'undeclared emergency' in state: Union min Karandlaje

Bengaluru, Dec 20 (PTI) Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Saturday accused the Congress government in Karnataka of trying to bring in "undeclared emergency" in the state, expressing her strong objections to the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill.

Karandlaje said she has written to the Karnataka Governor to not to give assent to the Bill, and that she will also meet the President of India in this regard.

The Bill has been passed by both houses of the state legislature, amid BJP and JD(S)' strong opposition, during the winter session in Belagavi that concluded on Friday.

"The Congress is trying to bring in undeclared emergency in Karnataka.The Congress mentality has always been that whatever it does should be accepted and not opposed. The Belagavi session should have focused on north Karnataka issues, but the focus seemed limited to dinner party and Hate speech bill," she said.

"What does the Congress want. For what reason have the Congressmen brought the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill. What is the purpose behind this. Who are the people behind this," Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour and Employment, asked.

Speaking to reporters here, she said the bill that has been approved in both the houses is in violation of freedom of speech or expression under Article 19 (1) and (2) of the Constitution. The Congress government is taking away the freedom of expression given by Dr B R Ambedkar, she alleged.

The minister also highlighted various provisions of the Bill to term it "unconstitutional", and to allege that it is with an intention to "suppress" opposition's voice.

"The government is out to suppress us, our organisations, Kannada organisations. We will not allow this to be implemented for any reason. I have written a letter to the Governor of Karnataka against this. I have requested him not to give his assent to this under the Constitution. Will also meet him. If necessary, I will also draw the attention of the President to this matter," she added.

The bill to curb hate speech proposes a jail term of one year, extendable up to seven with a fine of Rs 50,000 for hate crime. For repeated offences the maximum imprisonment will be seven years, with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Noting that a new fact check unit is functioning in the state, Karandlaje claimed it consists of Congress supporters and private people, based on whose report the police file cases.

She demanded that it be shut, alleging that it is aimed at targeting opponents using public money.

The unit is functioning from the state to taluk level, the government is spending Rs 3 to 4 crore tax payers money per year on this agency, and they keep watch on who is making what speech, what kind of social media posts, also media reports, and submit a report, based on which cases are being registered, the Minister alleged.

"They have filed cases against 35 people of BJP's social media, also MLAs and MLCs. How can one expect justice from them," she asked.

People linked to Congress and the party followers have been given the responsibility under the fact check agency, Karandlaje claimed, adding that "there are private people in it; private agencies, and there are some organizations that help the Congress....the responsibility of the Fact Check unit has been given to Minister Priyank Kharge." PTI KSU SA