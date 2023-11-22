Cong govt in Rajasthan played with future of youth by leaking recruitment exam papers: Rajnath

Jaipur, Nov 22 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday that the Congress government Rajasthan has played with the future of the youth by leaking recruitment exam question papers.

He addressed meetings in support of BJP candidates in Kherwara and Jhadol in Udaipur district ahead of the November 25 assembly polls.

Singh said the situation in Rajasthan is so bad that a woman MLA considers herself unsafe.

"If such is the situation, I want to ask how the common people of Rajasthan can be safe," he said.

Singh said that under the Congress government in Rajasthan, atrocities against women increased and recruitment exam question papers were leaked.

"Shame on such a government which could not protect mothers and daughters,” he said.

Singh alleged that no new industries have been set up in Rajasthan under the Congress rule and those established earlier are being shut.

"The Ashok Gehlot government has not done anything for development and if he has done anything, it was to save the chair. Instead of doing development, they are fighting among themselves,” he said.

Another senior BJP leader, Rajya Sabha MP and former deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma, targeted the Congress over party leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks against the prime minister.

Describing Gandhi as a leader rejected by the public, Sharma said that criticising the prime minister has become his only aim in life.

Terming Gandhi's "panauti" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi indecent, he said the public will not accept it and will respond to it in the elections in five states.

At an election rally in Rajasthan on Tuesday, Gandhi had said "PM means Panauti Modi," insinuating the prime minister's presence at the Ahmedabad stadium during the India-Australia Cricket World Cup final brought bad luck to the home side, which lost the decider.

Hitting back at Gandhi, Sharma said, "In view of their defeat in the elections being held in five states, Congress leaders have lost their mental balance and have now resorted to the use of abusive language." He said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge first used indecent language against the prime minister's father and now Rahul Gandhi has done so against the prime minister.

"These people are misleading the public,” he said.

Sharma, who was in Jaipur, said the Congress showed a narrow mentality by making such statements against Modi, whom he described as the most popular leader of the country as well as the world.

"With his comments, the former Congress president has also tried to break the morale of the Indian cricket team which performed well in the World Cup,” he said.

Sharma attended various programmes in Jaipur's Bagru, Malviya Nagar and Civil Line assembly constituencies and appealed to people to vote for the BJP in the assembly elections. PTI SDA SMN SMN