Cong govt in Telangana making false claims in poll-bound Maharashtra, alleges Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Nov 18 (PTI) Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday attacked the ruling Congress in Telangana for publishing advertisements in poll-bound Maharashtra, making false claims about its performance.

Advertisment

Like the BRS, Congress has also "failed" on all fronts in one year since it assumed office, Reddy, president of BJP in Telangana, alleged.

"Chief Minister and ministers are campaigning in Maharashtra. They should be ashamed. What guarantees and promises you have implemented?" he asked, addressing a BJP event here.

Without addressing the problems of farmers, women, weaker sections, Dalits and other sections of society and not fulfilling its promises, the Congress is making claims as if it has implemented all the 'guarantees' it made to people, he said.

Advertisment

Referring to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's reported comments that Kishan Reddy is a "ghulam (slave) of Gujarat", the Union Minister said he is a "ghulam" only to Indians.

"You (Revanth Reddy) are a "ghulam" of Italy. You are "ghulam" to political leader who came from Italy. I am "ghulam" to Gujarat, the home state of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel who saved Telangana and Narendra Modi ji who lifted 25 crore people out of poverty," he said.

Though he spoke of people's issues, Revanth Reddy is making personal attacks, Kishan Reddy claimed.

Advertisment

Both the Congress and BRS have been making "personal attacks" when they are questioned about their failures and corruption, he alleged.

The Congress government has not implemented its promises, including crop loan waiver, financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to poor women, one tola gold to brides at the time of marriage, bonus for 10 crops and Rs 15,000 investment support to farmers, he said.

Claiming that BJP's strength is increasing in the state, he said the party would continue its agitations for the people. PTI SJR SJR ROH