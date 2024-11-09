Cong govt in Telangana to celebrate first anniversary from Nov 14 to Dec 9

Hyderabad, Nov 9 (PTI) Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday said the first anniversary of the Congress government in the state would be celebrated in a big way from November 14 to December 9.

The 26 days of celebrations begin on the birth anniversary of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru (November 14) and conclude on the birthday of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi (December 9).

As part of the 'people's victory celebrations', the government plans to organise a host of events, including handing over of appointment letters to the newly-recruited Group-4 employees, laying foundation stones for the proposed sports university and the new building of state-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH), inauguration of 16 nursing colleges and 28 para medical colleges, an official release quoted Vikramarka as saying.

Observing that the government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy undertook several "revolutionary" welfare and development programmes since it assumed office on December 7 last year, Vikramarka said the events to be organised would showcase its initiatives and unveil the vision for the future.

The government programmes and achievements during the last one year include free bus travel for women in state-run buses, LPG cylinder for Rs 500, free power supply up to 200 units, filling up 50,000 vacancies in government and crop loan waiver to the tune of Rs 18,000 crore, he said.

On December 9 when the celebrations conclude, a laser show and a cultural extravaganza with the participation of thousands of artistes would also be held. PTI SJR ADB SJR 10/4/2024 SA