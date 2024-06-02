Cong govt in Telangana will leave no stone unturned to fulfil 'guarantees' to people: Sonia Gandhi

Hyderabad, June 2 (PTI) Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Sunday said the party's government in Telangana led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will leave no stone unturned to fulfil the 'guarantees' made to people.

Gandhi's video message was played at the 10th Telangana state formation day celebrations organised by the state government at the Parade Grounds here.

The former Congress president, who began her speech by paying homage to those who sacrificed their lives for the cause of statehood to Telangana, recalled that she had promised at Karimnagar in the state in 2004 that the grand old party would fulfil the people's demand for a separate state.

There was dissent within the party after the announcement, with many people quitting the party. However, the people's resolve gave her the strength towards fulfilling the statehood demand, she said.

Telangana people have given her a lot of love and respect during the past 10 years, she observed.

The former Congress president said she considers it her duty to realise people's dreams to achieve a prosperous and developed Telangana and assured that the Revanth Reddy-led government would leave no stone unturned to fulfil its 'guarantees'.

The poll 'guarantees' of Congress in Telangana include free travel for women in state-run buses, free power supply up to 200 units to the poor and supply of LPG cylinders for Rs 500.

She also greeted people on the occasion for the state's progress.

The Telangana cabinet had recently decided to invite Gandhi to the formation day celebrations.

Reddy on Saturday said there would be a video message from her if she is not able to attend the event due to health reasons.

At the state formation day event, the chief minister unveiled the state song 'Jaya Jaya he Telangana', penned by noted Telangana poet Ande Sri. Oscar-winning music director M M Keeravani composed the music.

Addressing the gathering, Reddy said his government is laying a strong foundation for the state's progress by conceiving long-term plans for future generations.

The government is preparing "Green Telangana - 2050 Master Plan" for the entire state, he said.

The chief minister, who unfurled the national flag at the function, inspected the parade in an open jeep. PTI SJR SJR KH