Cong govt in T'gana carrying suitcases to Delhi, alleges state BJP prez Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Feb 16 (PTI) Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Friday alleged that the Congress government in the state is not implementing the poll promises made to people but is engaged in "carrying suitcases to Delhi as per the directions" of party leader Rahul Gandhi, remarks that were dubbed as "nonsense" by the state's ruling party.

Speaking at an event where leaders from other parties joined the BJP, Reddy alleged the situation in Telangana after Congress came to power defeating BRS is like going from bad to worse.

"In the last Assembly elections, Congress here got suitcases from Karnataka. Now, builders and businessmen are being threatened. They say 'our Rahul Gandhi told us'... now, Telangana is the state to give money. So, we need money from Telangana'," he claimed.

"So, the situation prevailing now is, carrying suitcases to Delhi by threatening builders, realtors, companies, officers....," the minister claimed but provided no evidence to back his charges.

The opposition BRS is also corrupt, he alleged.

Reddy highlighted the achievements of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, including in highways, railways, controlling terror activities and abolition of Article 370.

When contacted, Congress' Telangana vice-president Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy described the allegations as "nonsense" and said his party-led government in the state has been working round the clock for implementing its six poll 'guarantees'.

Any file to be moved is transparent in the government, he said.

"(He is) talking such nonsense, diverting people's attention after seeing the surveys that the Congress is getting more than 10 seats (Lok Sabha) in Telangana," he said.

There is lot of pressure on Kishan Reddy as BJP's state unit president to perform in the Lok Sabha elections and he is talking "such nonsense" under pressure, he said.

Kishan Reddy has all the Central agencies and they can be used if the Congress government is indulging in such activities, he added. PTI SJR VVK SA