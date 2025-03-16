Cong govt included 'urban naxals' in panels concerning caste survey, education: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad, Mar 16 (PTI) Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday alleged that the Congress government in Telangana has included 'urban naxals' in panels related to education and the recent caste survey.

Addressing a gathering near Karimnagar, he said citizens have shared data regarding lands, houses, and other properties out of trust in the government, and this information should be kept confidential.

"You know with whom this data has been shared? Revanth Reddy has handed it over to someone from a foreign country. That person has been included in the committee. Is there any guarantee for the properties of Telangana’s people now?" he said.

"If the secret data of our properties has been given to urban naxals, is there any guarantee for people's properties in the future?" he asked.

He further alleged that the education system has also been "entrusted to urban naxals."