Cong govt led Telangana into crisis, will fight for people's issues: BRS leader K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad, Feb 19 (PTI) Alleging that the Congress government has led Telangana into a crisis, the BRS on Wednesday said it would continuously fight on various people's issues this year and will also celebrate the party's silver jubilee on a grand scale.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of BRS MLAs, MPs and other leaders which was attended by party president K Chandrasekhar Rao, BRS working president K T Rama Rao also alleged that the Congress government had failed to effectively deal with the Centre in safeguarding the state's interests.

The BRS would carry out protests if the government "remains a mute spectator" in safeguarding the state's interests in utilising Krishna river water, he said.

Stating that the previous BRS government had put Telangana on top in several sectors, he claimed that 430 farmers, 57 students of government social welfare residential schools, over 100 auto drivers and over 30 weavers committed suicide since the Congress assumed office about 14 months ago.

Chandrasekhar Rao (who visited the party office after a long gap) directed the party leaders and workers to carry out agitations on people's issues, he said.

He said the party decided to celebrate its silver jubilee as a "people's festival" for one year and Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, would announce party committees in about a week to organise the events.

A 'delegates meeting' would be held in Hyderabad in the second week of April, he said.

A public meeting would be organised on April 27 on the occasion of BRS entering the 25th year of its formation and the venue would be announced soon, he said.

The party also discussed that eight Congress and an equal number of BJP MPs from the state have failed to get any substantial funds from the Centre, he said.

The BRS would have effectively fought for the state's interests if it had representation in the Lok Sabha, Rama Rao said. BRS drew a blank in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

On the Congress attacking that KCR and Rama Rao did not participate in the caste survey conducted in the state, the BRS working president said all his details had been submitted in his election affidavit.

If Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is sincere about the welfare of the backward classes, he should state how he is going to ensure 42 per cent reservation for BCs as promised by Congress, he said.

On KCR's reported comments in the BRS meeting that the popularity of the ruling Congress had declined and that bypolls would happen in the 10 seats where BRS MLAs switched over to the ruling party, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said the BRS president appeared to be trying to motivate his party workers with the comments.

Had KCR been sincere about people's welfare, he would have attended the assembly sessions, the Congress MP said in a video release.