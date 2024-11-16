Cong govt ordering probe into Covid-19 handling during BJP regime has malafide intent: Yediyurappa

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Nov 16 (PTI) Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka has ordered a probe into the Covid-19 management with malafide intention since the BJP was in power at that time.

The Karnataka government has decided to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate alleged irregularities in Covid-19 management based on the recommendation of Justice John Michael D’Cunha Commission report, which favoured the prosecution of Yediyurappa and the then Health Minister B Sriramulu.

“There is no need for us to worry. They (Congress government) are doing it with malafide intention. We will face it legally,” the BJP strongman said.

When medicines were not available and survival was a question before people during the pandemic, the BJP government made a sincere effort to save lives, he said.

“Now Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is repeatedly trying to project it as a scam but we need not have to worry about it. We did our job sincerely and people have appreciated it,” the 81-year-old BJP stalwart said. He dubbed the probe an attempt to divert public attention from MUDA case.

In the Mysuru Urban Development Authority site allotment case, the Lokayukta police has registered a case against Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M and his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy in connection with the allotment of 14 sites in Parvathi’s name in Mysuru city. Besides Lokayukta police, the Enforcement Directorate is also investigating the case.

Yediyurappa said "Siddaramaiah cannot escape from MUDA case" as there were many complaints against him and people would get to know the reality about Siddaramaiah’s involvement once he is summoned for questioning by the investigating agency. PTI GMS GMS VGN